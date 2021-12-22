When will Travis Scott’s album Utopia be released?

EVEN THOUGH many have tried to “cancel” Travis Scott in the aftermath of the tragic events at his Astroworld festival, the rapper has continued to tease his upcoming album.

The 30-year-old’s Instagram bio was changed back to UTOPIA in December of 2021.

The album is set to be released in 2022, though no official date has been set.

Travis Scott began promoting the album in August 2020, when he posted a handwritten note on the two-year anniversary of his Astroworld album, saying “see you in Utopia.”

In October of that year, he changed his Instagram bio to include the word “UTOPIA,” the title of his upcoming fourth studio album.

Scott removed the album name from his bio after the November events at the Astroworld Festival, which resulted in the deaths of ten festival attendees.

UTOPIA reappeared on his Instagram profile on December 20, 2021.

Escape Plan and Mafia with J Cole are the first two singles from the upcoming album.

On November 4, 2021, the night before the Astroworld Festival, the songs were released.

Scott has talked about his upcoming album in a number of interviews, describing it as “psychedelic rock.”

Scott told i-D in February 2021, “I want to make a f**king new sound.”

“I could spend days pounding my head against the wall trying to figure it out, but once I do, it’s like ecstasy.”

“Working on this album has been one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” he continued.

“I’m growing, collaborating with new people, and delivering a completely new sound and range.”

Scott described the world’s current “dystopian s**t” in an interview with CR Fashion Book.

“You think utopia is a society in which everything is perfect: health, buildings, and architecture? Nah.

It’s all about having clear lines of communication,” he explained.

He went on to say, “Because that’s the dystopian sh*t we’re in right now.”

“It’s all hate, hate, hate, and where does it all come from?”

“Medicine, nursing, becoming a better person, talking, language, communication – you know, the ideal state.”

“That’s the theme of my album,” Scott added.

Rodeo, Scott’s first studio album, was released on September 4, 2015.

Quavo, Future, 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Kacy Hill, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Chief Keef, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Young Thug, Toro y Moi, and Schoolboy Q were among the many artists who contributed to the album’s production.

In both the United States and Canada, the album has received platinum certification.

Scott released his second studio album, Birds, on September 2, 2016.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.