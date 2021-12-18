When is Vicente Fernandez scheduled to be laid to rest?

Vicente Fernandez’s funeral will take place when the time comes.

When is Vicente Fernandez’s funeral?

Funeral arrangements have been made following the death of Vicente Fernandez, a well-known Mexican singer.

The ‘king of rancheras,’ also known as ‘Chente,’ died at the age of 81 on December 12, 2021, in Guadalajara.

Everything you need to know is outlined below.

Vicente Fernandez’s funeral will take place on Monday at his Los Tres Potrillos estate, which is located just outside of Guadalajara.

Gerardo, Vicente Jr., Alejandro, and Alejandra, his four children, have stated that their father’s body will be buried rather than cremated.

In 2016, Fernández stated that he wanted a private funeral.

“Like any person who ceases to exist,” he said, “I prefer a quiet wake.”

“I know that my people will love me until the end of time, and I don’t want to avoid it.”

“I want them to remember me as a human being and with affection.”

On December 13th, Vicente’s funeral will be held privately with only close family and friends in attendance.

Thousands of fans, on the other hand, had the opportunity to pay their respects the day before at the VFG Arena in Guadalajara.

On stage, there was a coffin containing the singer’s ashes, as well as religious statues of Christ and the Virgin of Guadalupe.

During the ceremony, Vicente’s son Alejandro Fernández and a Mariachi band performed a collection of songs in honor of the late singer.

Fernandez spent four months in the hospital after falling at his ranch.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves.

In 2012, Fernández underwent surgery to remove nearly half of his liver due to a tumor.

He was also dealing with pulmonary thrombosis and had three hernias removed.

México’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, paid tribute to the singer on Twitter.

On his personal Instagram account, the Mexican icon’s death was confirmed.