When will West Side Story be available on Disney(plus) and HBO Max for streaming?

When can I watch West Side Story on Disney(plus) and HBO Max?

West Side Story, an OSCAR-nominated film, received critical and audience acclaim.

The Steven Spielberg-directed film, which will be released in December 2021, is a modern remake of the 1961 classic of the same name.

After its release, Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story grossed over (dollar)60 million at the box office.

The musical drama was not initially available on streaming platforms because it was strictly intended for a theater release.

Following a slew of Oscar nominations for 2022, Disney(plus) has announced that the film will be available to subscribers on March 2nd.

On the same day that West Side Story hits Disney(plus), HBO Max users will be able to watch it.

A star-studded cast of well-known actors has been assembled for the film.

In 2018, West Side Story began casting and production.

Following speculation about which actors would play which roles, the following actors have been cast:

For her portrayal of Anita, Ariana DeBose received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Spielberg has directed a number of successful films in addition to West Side Story.

The Color Purple, Jaws, Minority Report, War of the Worlds, and ET the Extraterrestrial are just a few of his well-known films.

CelebrityNetWorth estimates that the renowned director has a net worth of (dollar)8 million.

His fortune stems from his production and directing work on Hollywood blockbusters.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.