When Will Yelena Appear on Hawkeye?

Hawkeye episode 3 was hilarious, but Black Widow’s Yelena Belova was noticeably absent this time.

The Black Widow post-credits tease hinted that Natasha Romanoff’s sister would meet up with Clint to settle some issues.

(In Avengers: Endgame, a villain basically blamed him for the death of the Widow.) But the spy has been noticeably absent after three episodes.

However, some plot threads are beginning to connect the various characters in this story.

Hawkeye informed Echo that Black Widow had killed Ronin and that Yelena could be next in line.

You can bet that whatever happens next will be a shambles for everyone involved.

Clint Barton wants to see his family, Kate Bishop wants to clear her name, and these two deadly ladies are attempting to eliminate Hawkeye without even realizing it.

Director Rhys Thomas spoke with GamesRadar earlier this year about the Black Widow’s looming threat.

He motioned to the post-credits scene and said, “I can’t speak to that.”

“However, we are aware of their history, including what occurred in Endgame.”

Clint is dealing with the fallout in these first two episodes, as we can see.

But I can’t say how they’ll meet; I’ll just pretend I don’t know.

Assume it’s a pleasant meeting in which they converse over coffee and work things out.”

