When will Yris Palmer’s child be born?

What is the due date for Yris Palmer’s baby?

YRIS Palmer is a successful businesswoman, influencer, and Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

She announced her pregnancy with her second child on Monday, February 14, 2022.

“Made with LOVE,” Yris Palmer captioned a photo of her growing belly on Instagram.

She then posted a video with her four-year-old daughter, Ayla.

“I feel full of love, thank you God… (hashtag)6monthspregnant,” the second post read.

Yris is six months pregnant in February 2022, and her second child is due in April or May.

Yris Palmer is a businesswoman, media personality, and influencer.

Kylie Jenner and she are close friends who travel the world together and spend time with their daughters.

Yris, a celebrity lash technician and the founder of Star Lash, has over 1.1 million Instagram followers.

Yris has worked with Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Pia Mia, Christina Milian, Lauren London, Adrienne Bailon, and Ashley Tisdale, among others.

She also co-founded ONE TWO THREE, a clothing brand with her daughter.

With 77.7K subscribers on YouTube, Yris shares lifestyle content.

On TikTok, Yris has a following of over 60,000 people.

Following the launch of Star Lash in 2014, Yris began collaborating with the Kardashians.

She and the sisters, particularly Kylie, forged a strong bond over the years.

“I started doing her lashes about six years ago, and her whole family is just very, very sweet,” Yris said in an interview with In The Know.

“Slowly but steadily, we started building a relationship, and it’s just gotten stronger and stronger every year,” she continued.

“Of course, her family and she are extremely successful.

“As a result, I learn a lot from them,” Yris explained.

“[Kylie] is a huge inspiration to me.”

She’s a young billionaire who also happens to be a hustler.

It’s inspiring to watch her never stop and just keep going.”

“It’s important to keep people like that around you because they inspire and drive you so much more,” she concluded.

