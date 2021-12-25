‘When you have to save everyone, how hard is that on you?’ Henry Cavill discusses where he’d like to take his Superman.

‘When you have to save everyone, how hard is that on you?’ Henry Cavill says of where he’d like to take his Superman.

Superman is one of the most popular characters in the DC Extended Universe.

Henry Cavill has played Superman in a number of DCEU projects, and he could reprise the role.

If he does, the actor has a vision for where he wants his story to go, and his suggestion would give the Man of Steel a lot more depth.

There’s been a lot of speculation about whether Henry Cavill will reprise his role as Superman in the DCEU, especially now that he’s taken on other long-term roles like Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher.

Cavill has expressed interest in reprising his role in the DC Extended Universe.

He’s even expressed interest in a Man of Steel sequel on several occasions.

Cavill’s hero, on the other hand, isn’t expected to appear in any of the upcoming DCEU films, including Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, according to reports.

With that in mind, it’s reasonable to speculate that Warner Bros.

Pictures has no plans to keep Cavill’s character in the picture.

There are plenty of other heroes to discover in the studio’s catalog.

It’s also working on a new Superman film starring a Black actor.

There’s certainly room in the DCEU for multiple iterations of the character, but it’s unclear whether Warner Bros. intends to go down that path.

Given Henry Cavill’s Superman’s status, it’s possible that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be the final film we see from him.

However, if he does return, the actor has plans for where he wants his character to go.

During an interview with Collider, the Man of Steel star admitted that he wants to see the hero mature in a similar way to the comics.

“I had a gentler tone to the thing, but I’d love to play the Superman that we all know and love from the comics, as a continuation of his development and we see the hero,” he explained.

Cavill is particularly interested in delving deeper into Superman’s idealism — and contrast it with the harsh realities that superheroes frequently face:

"It's just a matter of finding the right hooks to create a character that…

“It’s just about finding the right hooks to have a character that is as good and idealistic as Superman, that there are wonderful opportunities to delve into what it’s like to exist as him and those hardships that come with that. When you have to save everyone, how hard is that on you? That could be an interesting line to run.”

