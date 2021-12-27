When you visit, a savvy mother reveals a simple trick to keep people from asking to hold your baby.

When you visit, a savvy mother reveals a simple trick to prevent people from asking to hold your baby.

A MOTHER OF FOUR demonstrated a brilliant solution for parents who don’t want to pass their babies around at family gatherings.

The trick, according to mother Chrissy Horton, is to wear them in a baby carrier so they can’t be easily pulled away from you.

You can politely refuse family members who try to dive in for a space-invading cuddle that way, she said.

“For my people pleasing mamas, here is how to prevent everyone from trying to hold the baby,” Chrissy captioned the video on TikTok.

She appears in the short clip carrying her baby and arriving at a friend’s house with the tiny tot.

“Worried about everyone getting in your baby’s face at every holiday gathering this year?” she asked.

“I’ve got a solution for you,” says the narrator.

“Instead of showing up with the baby in their car seat or holding the baby.

“Transfer the baby from the car seat into a baby wearing carrier in the car.”

‘Oh, he’s very comfortable, I’ll just keep him in here,’ you can politely say.

“This is the suggestion I offered for parents who get anxiety from saying no to family members,” the TikToker continued.

Not everyone can express their boundaries verbally.”

The mum prank drew a lot of attention from other TikTokers.

“I think it’s impolite to ask to hold someone else’s baby,” one person said. “If I want you to hold him, I’ll offer.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“People act so entitled around babies,” said another.

You shouldn’t have to do this; people should be able to respect boundaries and accept no for an answer.”

However, the suggestion did not go over well with everyone.

“I think it’s a good idea to socialize babies with close family and friends,” one person said.

When the mother has separation anxiety and transfers it, you can tell.”

“I don’t understand why so many mothers are uncomfortable with people holding their babies,” another said.

People were allowed to hold mine.

Others are in my custody.

It’s in perfect condition.”

In other news, a baby expert responds to frequently asked questions about everything from how many dirty diapers is “normal” to what a sleep schedule should REALLY look like.

In addition, one candid mother goes viral after sharing how she imagined herself as a parent… and the very different reality.

And if you enjoy mums being honest, you’ll enjoy this story about a woman who didn’t realize how difficult being a mother was before she had children.