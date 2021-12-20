When your wrapping paper is too small for the gift, an expert reveals what to do – you don’t need to buy more.

We are only a few days away from Christmas, so if you haven’t started wrapping your gifts yet, now is the time.

Last-minute preparation can lead to problems, such as running out of wrapping paper.

Thankfully, one TikTok user has you covered.

Thanks to her visually appealing videos teaching viewers useful gift-wrapping hacks, @BeeandBlooms has amassed a social media following.

She recently shared a video that depicted a problem we’ve all encountered during the holidays: trying to completely cover a present with a last, small piece of wrapping paper.

A gift box was placed in the center of a square piece of wrapping paper at the start of the video.

She tried folding the gift wrap lengthwise and crosswise over the box, but neither option covered it completely.

What is her remedy?

The holiday expert turned the box diagonally, creating a rhombus with the box in the center of the square piece of gift wrap.

She folded one pointed side over the box, then folded the other pointed side across it and taped both pieces together.

Folded the last two sides over as well, tucking in the extra wrapping on both sides.

A clean, tightly bundled red present was revealed in the final reveal.

The video has nearly four million views, with commenters expressing gratitude as well as frustration at not discovering the hack sooner:

One viewer commented, “This would have been so helpful like 10 minutes ago.”

“So, I didn’t have to use scraps to help cover half the box last night?” someone else inquired.

“This is so simple yet blew my mind,” a third user said.

TikTok also has a solution for wrapping unusually shaped gifts.

Natasha, who goes by the online handle @EffectiveSpaces, is an Australian woman who gained fame for her videos that taught users how to make even the most awkward-looking objects appear cute.

Natasha wrapped a circular gift without leaving any bulky, gathered edges in one video.

She started by using a piece of rope to measure the tin to ensure there was no excess paper that would ruin the packaging.

She taped the tin on its side rather than the top.

She placed it on the table once it was secured.

She taped the corner of the paper to the tin’s top and began pleating the wrapping paper all the way around.

She then secured the material in place by cutting off any excess.

The straightforward method elevated the package to new heights!

In terms of

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.