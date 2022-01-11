When you’re out of bread, how do you eat a hot dog? A cooking expert reveals what you can do instead.

When you’re out of bread, here’s what to do with a hot dog.

Don’t worry if you want a hot dog but don’t have any buns or even bread to wrap it in.

A cooking expert has shown how to make a “bun” for your naked dog using a common kitchen ingredient.

“Do this if you don’t have any bread and want a hot dog for dinner!” read text on a video posted to the @chophappy TikTok account.

Two individual square cheese slices were shown cooking side by side on a pan in the video.

The cheese melted together to form a rectangle, and someone in the video flipped it to make sure both sides were cooked.

When the cheese had become crispy and could be easily removed from the pan without sticking, the person removed it from the pan and bent it to fit a wiener inside.

Finally, to make a breadless hot dog dinner, the hot dog was placed on the cheese and topped with mustard.

While people who are lactose intolerant will not benefit from this hack, those who can eat cheese were eager to try it.

“That is true hot dog magic!” exclaimed one enthralled viewer in the comments section.

“Fried cheese is fantastic,” said a second person.

In other cheese news, one woman previously revealed her microwave-friendly three-ingredient macaroni and cheese recipe.

In addition, a mother of five discovered how to make 12 grilled cheese sandwiches in just 12 minutes – a time-saving trick that keeps her hungry and growing children fed.

