When you’re visiting family for the holidays, here are three ways to have some quiet sex.

When you’re visiting family for the holidays, there are three ways to have quiet sex.

Don’t get us wrong: we love spending time with our extended family during the holidays.

However, knowing that your loved ones can hear your every move on the old sofa bed kills the mood.

If this sounds familiar, Trojan Condoms has shared three tips for having super quiet sex this holiday season.

And you’ll kick yourself for not coming up with these ideas sooner.

The team began by reminding couples to put padding behind their headboards to prevent it from repeatedly hitting the wall on their TikTok account.

Trust us when we say that if you don’t bother, your great-aunt will almost certainly figure it out.

But don’t worry; the team claims that “socks will suffice.”

If your bed groans every time you roll over, the floor is your next best option.

“Drop it to the ground,” they added.

Pillows are always welcome!”

Not only will they make things more comfortable for you, but lying on a pillow will also reduce the amount of creaking in your floorboards.

If you have a habit of being loud in bed, the Trojans team has a solution for you.

“Go in for a kiss instead of being loud in bed,” they advised.

If you’re using condoms, the video ends by emphasizing the importance of burying them at the bottom of the bin to avoid being discovered.

“My husband’s grandma walked into our room and shoved a pillow behind the headboard before leaving for bed,” one viewer wrote, describing how they put one of the tips into practice.

“That wasn’t going to go over well with Grandma.”

“The fourth hack didn’t work – his parents found it in his garbage…” said another.

