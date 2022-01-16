When Zayn Malik and One Direction split up, ex-lover Abi Clarke claims Zayn was not speaking to his bandmates.

Former lover Abi Clarke revealed to a pal that ZAYN Malik left One Direction because he felt like a “robot.”

By the time they broke up, the popstar, 29, told Abi, he wasn’t even speaking with his bandmates.

“He told me about the falling out,” Abi said to a friend.

“He claimed that he was forced to do things he didn’t want to do.”

‘I’m not a robot,’ he declared.

“They wanted him to take a path that he didn’t want to take.”

It resulted in a squabble.”

Following individual auditions, Zayn, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson were put together on The X Factor.

With mentor Simon Cowell’s Syco Records label, they went on to sell 70 million records.

Zayn was said to be irritated by how the rest of the group obediently followed Harry’s orders.

“He was really fed up,” Abi said to the pal.

Zayn felt like he’d been labeled as an ‘outsider.'”

Abi also revealed that her friend Zayn had serenaded her with a new song and suggested she might appear in the video.

“Later I realized it was his hit Dusk Till Dawn, which he released in September 2017,” she told her friend.

“To hear it on the radio was surreal.”

In 2016, the band that formed in 2010 disbanded.