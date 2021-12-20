When Zendaya and Tom Holland first got cast in ‘Spider-Man,’ the film’s producer advised them not to date.

When Zendaya and Tom Holland were first cast in ‘Spider-Man,’ the film’s producer advised them not to date.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are the latest Spider-Man co-stars to fall in love.

The cute couple has been promoting their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as their real-life romance.

They aren’t the first web slingers to have a romantic relationship.

While filming their roles as Peter Parker and Mary Jane, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst began dating in 2001.

In addition, while portraying Parker and Gwen Stacy, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone dated from 2011 to 2015.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Amy Pascal, the producer of No Way Home, revealed that when Zendaya and Tom were first cast in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, she advised them against dating.

“When we first cast them, I took Tom and Zendaya aside and gave each of them a lecture,” Pascal revealed.

“Don’t go there — don’t even think about it.”

Make an effort not to.

Andrew and Emma both received the same advice.

It just adds to the confusion, and they all ignored me.”

Pascal isn’t the only one who offers advice to the couple.

JB Smoove, their Spider-Man co-star, told ET last month, “I love those two,” and offered some wise advice.

“Make time for love, but also make time for laughter,” said Smoove.

“A chuckle.”

Laughs

You are aware of the importance of leading a stress-free lifestyle.

Learn about each other and devise a plan to keep watering that seed and allowing it to grow and grow.”

While ET’s Nischelle Turner was interviewing Tom at the No Way Home premiere earlier this month, he only had eyes for his lady love.

When Zendaya arrived on the red carpet, he paused in the middle of an interview to watch his girlfriend arrive.

For more information, watch the video below:

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

‘Spider-Man’ Producer Warned Zendaya and Tom Holland Not to Date When They First Got Cast