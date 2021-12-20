When Zendaya and Tom Holland were first cast in the film, the producer of ‘Spider-Man’ warned them not to date.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the latest Spider-Man co-stars to fall in love in real life.

The adorable couple has been promoting their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as their real-life relationship.

They’re not the first web slingers to have a romantic relationship.

While filming their roles as Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst began dating in 2001.

While playing Parker and Gwen Stacy, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone dated from 2011 to 2015.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Amy Pascal, the producer of No Way Home, revealed that when Zendaya and Holland were first cast in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, she advised them against dating.

“When we first cast them, I took Tom and Zendaya aside and gave them each a lecture,” Pascal explained.

“Just don’t go there.

Make an effort not to.

Andrew and Emma received the same advice from me.

It just adds to the confusion, and they’ve all been ignoring me.”

Pascal isn’t the only one who offers advice to the couple.

“I love those two,” JB Smoove, their Spider-Man co-star, said to ET last month about Zendaya and Holland.

“Have time for love but have time for laughter,” Smoove told ET about his sage advice.

Laughter is heard.

He grins.

You are aware of the importance of maintaining a stress-free lifestyle.

Find out more about each other and devise a plan to keep watering that seed and allowing it to grow and grow.”

While ET’s Nischelle Turner was interviewing Holland at the premiere of No Way Home earlier this month, he only had eyes for Zendaya.

When Zendaya arrived on the red carpet, he paused in the middle of an interview to watch his girlfriend arrive.

In theaters now is Spider-Man: No Way Home.

