When Zendaya arrives at the premiere of ‘Spider-Man,’ she completely stops Tom Holland in his tracks (exclusive)

When Zendaya arrives at the premiere of ‘Spider-Man,’ she stops Tom Holland in his tracks (exclusive)

Everything, including Tom Holland, comes to a halt when Zendaya enters the room.

Holland stopped in the middle of a conversation with ET’s Nischelle Turner at the Los Angeles premiere of their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, on Monday night to watch his leading lady make her way onto the red carpet.

As the screams and cheers from the crowd grew louder and louder, Holland said, “I think Zendaya just showed up.”

“It sounds like Zendaya has just arrived.”

Turner and Holland both turned to catch a glimpse of Zendaya before confirming that she was indeed entering the premiere.

Holland is clearly awestruck by his 25-year-old co-star, but his Spider-Man journey has also blown him away.

Holland admitted, “I honestly feel a little bit numb.”

“This has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

I’ve been on this journey since the day I was cast.

My agent is here, and we were just talking about how when I got my first callback, we thought to ourselves, ‘Oh, wow, maybe I can actually get this film.’ And now we’re promoting Spider-Man 3.

I’m completely blown away.

I’d like to share it with my family and friends.

This means everything to me.”

And it appears that Holland’s Spider-Man story will continue, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige telling ET that he wants Holland to return for the next trilogy superhero series, which was announced earlier this month by No Way Home producer Amy Pascal.

“Wow, that’s fantastic news,” Holland exclaimed.

“Wow, that’s incredible.

Kevin is the most powerful person on the planet.

The queen is Amy.

They remind me of my parents in a lot of ways.

They’re fantastic, and I adore them.

And I’ll be there if they want me back.”

Holland returned to the carpet after speaking with ET, where he posed for pictures with the Spider-Man cast and for a few solo shots with Zendaya.

While Holland wore a dark brown suit, Zendaya wore a black mesh dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit to keep the spider theme she brought to the film’s London photo call alive.

The dress was covered in black spider web-like sequins.

The Euphoria actress wore her hair in cornrow braids and paired it with a pair of black heels that were equally as sparkly.

