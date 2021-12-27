Where Are Crystal Harris, Kristina Shannon, and Karissa Shannon from ‘Girls Next Door’ Now?

Where Are Crystal Harris, Kristina Shannon, and Karissa Shannon From ‘Girls Next Door’?

The popular television show The Girls Next Door focused on a group of young, attractive, and ambitious women.

They traveled from all over the United States in order to live at the fabled Playboy Mansion.

Hugh Hefner’s mansion was the setting for this one-of-a-kind reality show.

It gave insight into the lives of the women who lived and played in the area.

Before ending in 2010, the show lasted six seasons.

What has happened to the cast since then?

Hefner made frequent appearances on the show, along with various playmates and other celebrities on occasion, to show what life was like for Hefner’s girlfriends who lived and played at the famed Playboy Mansion.

The show featured events such as the midsummer celebration, Fourth of July, Fight Night, and more at the mansion.

It also covered events like the Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, Operation Playmate, Playmate test shoots at Playboy Studio West, and more, all in the context of Hefner’s girlfriends’ real lives.

However, in the sixth season, the focus shifted to Hefner’s new girlfriends.

Karissa and Kristina Shannon, twins, were 19 years old when Crystal Harris died.

US recently checked in with each of the girlfriends from The Girls Next Door to see how they’ve been since the show ended.

Hefner married Crystal Hefner, formerly Crystal Harris, from 2012 until his death in 2017.

She co-designed a swimwear collection for Veve Glamor Swimwear in 2012 after the show concluded.

In 2014, she collaborated with Rhonda Shear on a collection of intimates, athleisure, and loungewear.

Hefner revealed in 2016 that she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease and had been exposed to toxic mold.

She had her breast implants removed due to the chronic pain she was experiencing as a result of these ailments.

She’s been dating Nathan Levi since 2020.

Since The Girls Next Door ended, Karissa and Kristina Shannon have appeared in a number of reality TV shows.

Following the conclusion of The Girls Next Door, the Shannon twins continued their reality television careers on Celebrity Big Brother and Rob and Chyna.

They also appeared in a number of adult films, including the film Somewhere.

In 2010, Karissa made headlines when she claimed to have appeared in a sex tape with Heidi Montag of The Hills; the twins now run the GLAM Beverly Hills salon.

The show’s first five seasons were focused on…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.