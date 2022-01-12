Where can I get a SE Silver Sky guitar from John Mayer?

After launching an affordable version of the classic Silver Sky guitar, JOHN MAYER has allowed fans to get their hands on his weapon of choice.

The stunning SE Silver Sky costs less than half as much as its predecessor but still has all of the same features.

On January 11, 2022, PRS Guitars released an affordable version of John Mayer’s signature SE Silver Sky guitar.

The highly anticipated solidbody’s release has been greeted with enthusiasm by the music community, who hail it as a low-cost, SE instrument with good tone and quality.

It has a poplar body with a bolt-on maple neck, a 25.5-inch scale length, and an 8.5-inch fretboard radius.

It costs less than half as much as the Core USA-made Silver Sky and shares a lot of the same structure – but with a more modern look.

The SE model, according to Mayer, is “more accessible, but it doesn’t penalize a guitar player for not having the Core, US [Silver Sky].”

Three 635JM “S” single-coils, a Strat-style control section, a two-point vibrato, vintage-style tuners, and a synthetic bone nut round out the package.

The SE Silver Sky, which comes in Stone Blue, Moon White, Ever Green, and Dragon Fruit finishes, has been praised by guitar fans and fans of the Connecticut-born musician.

The partnership “delivers the warmth and familiarity of an old guitar with the finesse of a brand-new instrument,” according to PRS.

The SE Silver Sky guitar, which costs (dollar)849, easily fits into the mid-priced electric guitar market.

In response to the high demand for the product, PRS’ SE factory in Indonesia is expanding to meet the demand.

The larger manufacturing center is expected to open in February 2022, and it is expected to boost productivity by 50%.

One of the guitars can be purchased at a number of stores across the United States, including:

Mayer has praised the SE Silver Sky guitar for allowing musicians to afford a high-quality instrument.

“Designing a guitar that includes some of my favorite vintage specifications but with a modern spirit and aesthetic has been a dream of his for years,” the 44-year-old said.

“The Silver Sky is my vision of what a reboot of the electric guitar should look and feel like, after two years of study and refinement.”

“With the release of the SE Silver Sky, PRS has kept the modern design aesthetic, tone, and feel of the original model and made it…,” he said in a statement.

