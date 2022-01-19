Where can I get a sweatshirt that says, “Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget?”

Following actor and comedian Bob Saget’s untimely death last week, his fans and co-stars have been expressing their love for him.

Candace Cameron Bure, who co-starred with him on Full House, did so by wearing a message embroidered on her outfit that read: “Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget.”

Bure shared a photo of herself wearing the touching sweatshirt while chatting with Full House co-star Dave Coulier on Instagram on January 17, 2022.

Bure wrote in her caption, “This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life, yet incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends.”

“I had a better day yesterday.”

We took a walk, laughed, and reminisced.”

“I had this sweatshirt made,” she said in reference to the sweatshirt.

Thank you for your design and assistance, @erinnoella.

It perfectly encapsulates everything, in my opinion.

Bob Saget says, “Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget.”

Bure added an “UPDATE” to her post in the caption, writing, “We are working to have this sweatshirt available for sale with a percentage of proceeds benefiting www.srfcure.org.”

Fans can buy the same sweatshirt that Bure wore from The Shop Forward.

Fans can also buy t-shirts and hoodies with the same graphic, designed by Erin Nol, as the sweatshirt Bure was wearing.

“In partnership with Candace Cameron Bure, 100% of proceeds of each ‘Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget’ item will support the Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRFcure.org),” reads a message on the website’s “Hug Like Bob Saget” landing page.

“Wear with pride knowing that you’re helping to advance Scleroderma research and, ultimately, finding a cure.”

On January 9, 2022, Saget died at the age of 65 while staying at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes, near Williamsburg, Florida.

He was on a stand-up comedy tour and had just finished a show the night before in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Hotel workers discovered Saget unconscious in his room around 4 p.m. EST.

Although the cause of death was not determined right away, the sheriff and medical examiner ruled out foul play and drug use.

