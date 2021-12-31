What stores sell Cardi B’s Reebok line?

Where can I get Cardi B’s Reebok line?

Cardi B is not only throwing shoes, but she is also branding and selling them.

The hip hop hitmaker is taking advantage of the opportunities that are coming her way, as evidenced by her collaboration with Reebok.

Cardi B’s Reebok collection went on sale at Reebok’s official website and select retailers on Wednesday, December 29.

The shoes in the Let Me Be… In My World Nighttime collection sold out on the first day they were available for purchase.

There were five new styles of footwear in the collection.

The rapper took to Twitter to express her disbelief after learning that the shoes had sold out.

Cardi B tweeted, “WELL THAT WAS FAST.”

On Twitter, the mother of two discussed her inspiration for the Let Me Be… In My World Nighttime.

“Nighttime in New York is such a beautiful, magical experience,” she tweeted, “and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection.”

Cardi B has collaborated with Reebok three times.

She released a second compilation in August of 2021, prior to the release of her Let Me Be… In My World Nighttime line of shoes.

Cardi B and Reebok collaborated on the City Fierce collection, which was inspired by the rapper’s time spent in New York.

On Friday, April 23, 2021, the hitmaker’s first collaboration with Reebok, The Summertime Fine Collection, was released.

Cardi B has a variety of business ventures in addition to music.

On December 6, 2021, she launched her own dairy-free, vodka-infused whipped cream.

Cardi Tries, her Facebook web show, debuted on December 17, 2020.

“I want to be a billion-dollar woman,” Cardi has said about her non-music endeavors.

“I want to create a massive brand.”

“I want to be there,” she said in an interview with Stationhead.

She’s a whole f*ckin’ brand, not just music.”

