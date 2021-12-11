Where can I get Harry Styles’ Miami Beach Bash tickets?

Where can I buy Harry Styles Miami Beach Bash tickets?

Harry Styles and Khalid, two of the most popular singers in the world, will perform together for a one-time-only New Year’s Eve concert special.

The two artists are set to perform at the Capital One Orange Bowl on Thursday, December 30 at 4 p.m. EST in South Beach, Florida.

Capital One announced their Miami Beach Bash on Thursday, December 9, which will take place before their college football semifinal, the Capital One Orange Bowl.

In addition to their press release, Capital One announced that Harry Styles and Khalid will be the headliners for their Miami Beach Bash concert.

“We can’t wait to ring in the new year with the Playoff Semifinal game at the Capital One Orange Bowl and host the Capital One Beach Bash featuring Harry Styles and Khalid,” said Byron Daub, Vice President of Marketing, in a press release.

“Through our continued partnership,” Daub said, “we’re thrilled to provide a top-notch entertainment experience for fans and customers again this year.”

Tickets are free and will be available to the general public on December 21 at 12 p.m. through OrangeBowl.org.

Capital One cardholders, on the other hand, will be able to take advantage of their membership by receiving their free tickets on December 20 at 11 a.m.

The announcement of the free concert comes as Harry Styles’ second tour, Love On Tour, comes to a close.

On September 4, 2021, Love On Tour began and ended on November 28, 2021.

Styles’ album Fine Line was released on December 13, 2019, and the concert tour was in support of it.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tour was postponed.

The news of Khalid’s appearance at the Capital One Beach Bash came shortly after the release of his latest mixtape.

On December 3rd, 2021, the singer dropped Scenic Drive.

Khalid took to Twitter after the release of Scenic Drive to discuss his first mixtape.

Khalid tweeted, “Here it is, this is Scenic Drive, The Tape is out now.”

“This isn’t an EP anymore; it’s something much more special to me,” the singer said.

After the two were seen being affectionate at Styles’ manager’s wedding in January 2021, sleuths began to speculate about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s rumored relationship.

Despite receiving a lot of press, the two stars have remained tight-lipped about whether or not they are romantically involved.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” Wilde told Vogue magazine about the rumors about her relationship with Styles.

“But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you,” the actress continued.

Previously, styles were romantically associated…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.