Where can I watch 1883 online?

THE PREMIERE OF THE YELLOWSTONE PREQUEL SERIES 1883 HAS ARRIVED, and it’s time for die-hard Dutton fans to buckle up.

The series premiered on December 19, 2021, and starred real-life couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

Here’s everything you need to know about where you can watch the latest installment of the Yellowstone franchise.

The Dutton family travels west across the Great Plains to the last untamed part of America in 1883.

According to Paramount Plus, it is a recounting of Western expansion as well as an intimate study of one family fleeing hardship in search of a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.

The spin-off series follows the Dutton family as they leave their home in Texas to travel west and settle in Montana.

The Duttons currently own the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, so we can expect the show to focus on how they were able to acquire so much land.

While the first three episodes of 1883 are only available on Paramount Plus at the moment.

There’s no word yet on whether the show will be available on Netflix or Hulu.

It also doesn’t appear to be on its way to Peacock, which serves as Yellowstone’s streaming hub.

It’s unclear whether the show, like Yellowstone, will be available on Amazon Prime at some point.

Paramount Plus offers two subscription options: Paramount(plus) Essential, which is (dollar)4.99 ad-supported, and Paramount(plus) Premium, which is (dollar)9.99 ad-free.

Shea Brennan is played by Sam Elliott, a rugged cowboy with a dark past, while James and Margaret Dutton are played by real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

The cast also includes Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, and Dawn Olivieri.

Tom Hanks will appear in a flashback scene set during the Civil War, while Billy Bob Thornton will appear as a guest star.

