Where can I watch all of the Oscar-nominated films from 2022?

The complete list of Oscar nominations for 2022 was released earlier this week.

While the scope of awards season has shifted dramatically in recent years, the talent and unique storytelling found among this year’s nominees is perhaps more impressive than ever.

Netflix’s The Power of the Dog has a total of 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Jane Campion, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, and supporting acting nominations for Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The top-nominated films this year included Dune, Belfast, West Side Story, and King Richard.

The winners will be announced during the 94th Academy Awards, which will air at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 27.

In the meantime, you can watch and binge some of the year's best movies from the comfort of your own home.

Streaming services like Netflix and Amazon received a lot of nominations for their own original projects, and many other studio films have already found their way onto streamers like HBO Max, AppleTV+, Hulu, and others.

Whether you’re looking for a dark drama, a star-studded satire, an immersive sci-fi blockbuster, or simply a new take on a film classic, this year’s Oscar-nominated films offer some must-see stories that are easier to watch than ever in advance of the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Here’s how and where you can watch some of the year’s best Oscar-nominated films online.

For their diverse performances, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Stewart, and Nicole Kidman all received acting nominations in this category.

Two of the actors who make up the stacked Best Actor category are Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington.

