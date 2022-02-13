Where can I watch Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in ‘Marry Me’ on the internet?

How to Stream Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in “Marry Me” on the Internet

We’ve been waiting for the return of a JLo rom-com for a long time, so we’re overjoyed that Marry Me is finally here! We’ve been waiting for it since production was announced, and it’s finally arrived — just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

On Friday, Feb. 1, Marry Me premiered in both theaters and on Peacock at the same time.

11

On the day of her extremely public wedding to celebrity hunk Bastian (Maluma), pop star Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) discovers he’s been unfaithful.

Kat, stunned and desperate not to lose face, chooses an unsuspecting man from among her wedding guests to marry.

However, when her now-husband, Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), turns out to be an average teacher, the two struggle to navigate their unexpected relationship under the scrutiny that comes with celebrity.

The star-studded cast includes Lopez, Wilson, and Maluma (in his feature film debut! ), as well as Game of Thrones’ John Bradley and comedian Sarah Silverman for a fast-paced romantic comedy you won’t want to miss.

To learn how to watch Marry Me, scroll down.

When will Marry Me be released? It will be released on Friday, February 22nd.

11 p.m., just in time for V-Day viewing.

Marry Me will be released on the big and small screens, as well as on the streaming app Peacock.

Now is the time to watch

Obtain Tickets

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

How to Watch Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in ‘Marry Me’ Online