Where can I watch Jim Carrey’s The Grinch?

What is the best way to watch Jim Carrey’s The Grinch?

The holidays are a great time to binge-watch holiday classics like The Grinch.

Follow these three simple steps to make your movie experience this season more memorable.

The simplest way to improve your movie experience is to add some fresh hot popcorn to it.

You can even get creative with your popcorn this holiday season and make it festive.

Simply toss cooked popcorn with red, green, and white sprinkles, as well as green and red M&M’s.

Toss the ingredients in a bowl after you’ve added the sprinkles and M&M’s to make sure they’re evenly distributed.

If you want to add some extra sweetness, drizzle some chocolate, caramel, or dulce de leche sauce on top after you’ve finished.

To go with this delectable movie snack, you’ll need a drink, and as the weather cools, hot cocoa is the best and warmest option.

This drink can be made in a variety of ways.

You can either melt the chocolate yourself or buy Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa mix in the store.

Whatever you do, don’t burn your tongue!

A warm blanket is a must-have for a holiday movie as the weather gets colder.

Blankets with a plush weight are a good option.

These blankets are extremely cozy and ideal for people who have trouble unwinding.

If you get cold easily, you should consider investing in an electric blanket.

These blankets have heaters all over them to keep you warm and toasty while you watch your movie.

You’ll want some slippers for extra warmth once you’ve got your popcorn, hot cocoa, and blanket of choice.

These will also work if you prefer fuzzy socks.

All that’s left to do now is gather your loved ones, sit on the couch, and press play!