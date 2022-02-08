Where can you get Soulja Boy’s kicks?

Where can I get a pair of Soulja Boy’s kicks?

As he prepares to release his docuseries, SOULJA Boy has released a limited-edition pair of sneakers.

The 31-year-old rapper recently made headlines after nudes from his album Only Fans were leaked online.

According to the Alive Shoes website, the rapper’s new sneakers are called Soulja Stars and are made in Italy.

The (dollar)279 unisex shoes are available now.

The sneakers have yellow straps and a black body, and they are said to be inspired by futuristic themes.

The straps are embellished with black stars.

“Each design is meticulously constructed by a skilled network of selected Italian artisans, there are no finer hands in the field,” according to the website.

The materials and handcrafting are state-of-the-art.”

For the next 30 days, the product will only be available for pre-order on Alive Shoes.

The sneakers will also be shipped “for free” to Europe and the United States, according to the website.

The sneakers were announced on Twitter by Soulja Boy, and the response has been mixed so far.

“That’s amazing Soulja, keep up the good work,” one fan replied.

“Hell nah,” wrote another, who wasn’t impressed.

“Hmmm,” said a third, who seemed undecided.

YUMS – which stands for “You Understand My Style” – has previously collaborated with the rapper to create an exclusive line of footwear and clothing.

YUMS released a line of footwear and clothing styled by Soulja Boy in the early 2000s.

They faded away due to changing fashion tastes, but have recently resurfaced.

In 2015, he released his own line of light-up shoes called SBeezy Lights as a follow-up to the YUMS line.