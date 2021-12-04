Where can you get your hands on an Advent Calendar?

What stores sell Advent Calendars?

This season’s holiday countdown has begun, and many people are looking for fun ways to keep track of time.

Advent calendars have long been a popular way for people to countdown to the holidays in a fun and interactive manner.

Advent calendars can be found in a variety of places during the holiday season, including places where you probably already shop.

Advent calendars can be found in a variety of locations, including your local grocery store, pharmacy, and others.

Here are a few places where you can get a holiday advent calendar:

You can buy Advent calendars that are just for decoration or those that include edible treats.

Each day you open an edible Advent calendar, you’ll find chocolate candies inside.

Of course, your countdown activity does not have to be edible; you can buy ones that include other fun surprises as well.

Advent calendars with beauty gifts can be found at Sephora and Ulta Beauty.

The 12 Days of Beauty Advent calendar from Ulta Beauty includes the following items:

Advent calendars with toys that everyone will enjoy are also available.

This holiday season, Lego is releasing a variety of Advent calendars.

The Lego Advent Calendar is described as a “toy building kit” with 335 pieces.

