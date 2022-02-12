Where can you watch the Megamind sequel and who will return?

What to watch for in the Megamind sequel, and who will appear?

MEGAMIND, starring Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, and Tina Fey, premiered in 2010 and became an instant hit.

The franchise will return in February 2022, and fans are eager to find out which of their favorite characters will return.

Popular DreamWorks Animation films have partnered with a streaming service to offer new animated kids programming, it was announced on February 11.

Megamind 2, as well as a new series based on DreamWorks’ 2019 film Abominable, are among the new shows on the way.

The sequel, titled Megamind’s Guide To Defending Your City, is based on the 2010 film and will be available to stream on NBC’s Peacock, though the exact premiere date is unknown at this time.

The original Megamind writers Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons are leading the charge on this new series.

Despite the fact that the show has been announced, it is still unknown who will star in it or whether any of the original cast members will return.

In the 2010 film, the following voices were heard:

Peacock is a NBCUniversal-owned and operated over-the-top video streaming service in the United States.

The service, which debuted in July 2020, is known for streaming some of NBC’s most popular shows, such as This Is Us and Heartland.

Original series and films have also been released by the streaming service, including Dr.

Death, Yellowstone, and a Wolf Like Me are just a few of the things that come to mind when I think of

Annual subscriptions to the streaming service start at (dollar)49.99 per year, with monthly plans starting at (dollar)4.99 per month.

