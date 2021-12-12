Where did Megan Thee Stallion’s parents go?

Megan Thee Stallion’s parents, what happened to them?

MEGAN Thee Stallion, who graduated from Southern Texas University this weekend, paid tribute to her parents.

Her mother raised her until she was eight years old, when her father was released from prison.

Megan Thee Stallion’s mother Holly Thomas died in March 2019 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“The best mom in the entire world,” she wrote on Instagram after sharing the news.

She is the most powerful woman on the planet.

RIP mama, I can’t even form complete sentences.”

Because the news coincided with Megan’s debut as an up-and-comer in the industry, skeptics on social media speculated that it was a hoax.

Megan’s mother’s death was a “coincidence,” according to NFL player Larry Johnson.

“Just because YOU found out about me around the time my mother passed does not mean what you are saying is accurate,” Megan wrote on Twitter in response to Larry.

“I’ve been grinding for a long time and would appreciate it if you internet weirdos would stop equating my mother’s BRAIN TUMOR with the f***ing devil.”

Megan claims that her mother was a part of the rap scene in their hometown of Houston, Texas, and that she was inspired to pursue music by her mother.

Megan’s mother, Holly-Wood, used to take her daughter to the studio on a regular basis when she was a child.

“So when she’d take me to the studio with her, she’d think I’m in the next room doing little kid stuff, coloring, watching TV, and I’m really like ear to the door, thinking, ‘Yeah, uh-huh, I’ma do that, too,” Megan told Vulture in 2019.

Megan’s father spent the first eight years of her life in prison before dying when she was only 15 years old.

She told Marie Claire in 2020 that one of the most important lessons she learned from her father was not to settle for less in a relationship.

She explained, “I saw how he treated my mother and how my father treated me.”

“There are so many positive influences in my life.”

“I’m not going to stoop to your level.”

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, received her bachelor’s degree from Southern Texas University on December 11 in honor of her late mother and grandmother.

After her mother, Holly Thomas, passed away from brain cancer in 2019, she decided to pursue her degree in 2020.

Megan said, “Meg Thee Graduate,” in an Instagram post on December 11 that included photos of her in a cap and gown.

I’m sure my parents are proud of me.

“I appreciate everyone’s kindness today.”

She had to work for it.

