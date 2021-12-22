Where did Olivia Jade’s rowing photos come from?

PHOTOS of influencer Olivia Jade on a rowing machine were taken during a college admissions scandal in 2019 to assist with her fraudulent application to the University of Southern California.

Olivia Jade and her sister were admitted to the school on rowing credentials after her famous parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, submitted the photos along with a (dollar)500K bribe.

Prosecutors claim that Full House star Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli staged fake photos and compiled fake resumes in order to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella into USC on false athletic credentials.

Despite the fact that neither girl is a rower, the couple tried to get their daughters into the school as crew athletes.

Federal prosecutors accused the parents of paying (dollar)500,000 to ensure their daughters’ acceptance as crew recruits at USC in March 2019.

Prosecutors released a copy of Olivia’s alleged resume, which falsely described her as a “highly talented” athlete who had won several rowing competitions.

In the admissions scandal, the 57-year-old actress and her husband pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in May of 2020.

They were both sentenced to prison, with Loughlin set to be released in December 2020 and Giannulli set to be released in April 2021.

The Sun obtained photos of Loughlin’s daughters posing on rowing machines that were submitted to the court as part of the prosecutors’ Memorandum in Opposition in the case.

A copy of Giannulli’s email exchange with the mastermind of the scheme, William Rick Singer, was also submitted.

“Lori and Moss, I met with USC today, and I need a PDF of her transcript and test scores very soon while I create a coxswain portfolio for her,” he wrote in one email.

“It would probably help to get a picture with her on an ERG in workout clothes like a real athlete too,” he continued, referring to Bella.

Fake photos of Isabella and Olivia Jade exercising on a rowing machine were staged to comply.

Olivia, an influencer, is said to be “really embarrassed” by the photos’ publication, according to a source at Us Weekly.

Prosecutors in the Loughlin and Giannulli case claimed Olivia Jade was aware of her parents’ plans to bribe their daughters’ admission to the school, making her complicit and exposing her to criminal charges.

Olivia Jade’s email address was copied on several messages regarding the scam, according to court documents obtained by Vulture in April 2019.

