Where did the movie “Mayor of Kingstown” take place?

Jeremy Renner’s character, Mike McLusky, becomes the new Mayor of Kingstown in the first season, but where was the Paramount(plus) crime drama filmed? Kingstown is a real town, but it is not in Michigan. Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan produced the crime series with Hugh Dillon, who grew up in a town full of penitentiaries.

The Mayor of Kingstown episodes are set in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan, so it was obviously not shot there.

Mike McLusky and his brothers Mitch (Kyle Chandler) and Kyle (Taylor Handley) are featured in the story.

Kyle, the youngest brother, works for the Kingstown Police Department and avoids interfering in his brothers’ business dealings.

The first season of Mayor of Kingstown features scenes from Kingstown Prison, the police department, and other locations throughout the town.

The stakes were raised in the penultimate episode.

Kingston, Ontario, is a thriving city with nine penitentiaries, despite the fact that Kingstown, Michigan, is not a real place.

The crime drama was inspired by Dillon’s hometown of Kingston.

From May to October of 2021, the Mayor of Kingstown production team filmed.

Hamilton, Burlington, and Kingston, Ontario were among the filming locations.

The now-defunct Kingston Penitentiary and downtown Kingston were both used as filming locations.

Kingston, Ontario, is home to nine prisons, making it an ideal setting for a drama series about the prison industry.

Delta Kingston Waterfront Hotels General Manager Stephanie Quick told CTV News that the influx of the Mayor of Kingston’s cast and crew provided an economic boost to the city at a time when it was desperately needed.

They hope that viewers will learn about Kingston’s history and decide to visit the city in the future.

Jeremy Renner, who plays Mayor of Kingstown, describes Taylor Sheridan’s work as “violent” but “equally beautiful.”

In an interview with Newsweek, co-creator Dillon talked about growing up in Kingston, where there were so many prisons.

“I grew up in a town with nine penitentiaries, a maximum, a medium, and a women’s [penitentiary], all with minimum security,” Dillon explained…

