Where did the movie Yellowstone take place?

Where did Yellowstone take place?

Yellowstone is an American drama series set on a fictional ranch in Montana.

Here’s a look behind the scenes at the set of the show.

Despite the fact that Yellowstone is set in Montana, the majority of the show was shot in Utah.

Over half of the first three seasons of the show were shot in Utah, according to Marshall Moore, Vice President of Operations and Marketing at the Utah Film Studios.

Heber City, Oakley, Kamas, Grantsville, and Logan are among the Utah towns featured.

Yellowstone’s fourth season was filmed primarily in Montana.

The ranch on the show, which is owned by the fictional Dutton family, is supposed to be near Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone is a drama series about the Dutton family ranch and the forces at work against it.

Throughout the series, the Dutton family and their employees face challenges from land developers, as well as Native reservations and national parks on the outskirts.

The show debuted in 2018 on the Paramount Network and is now in its fourth season.

Luke Grimes, Kevin Costner, and Cole Hauser are among the big names in Yellowstone.

In December of 2021, a spin-off series of the show, 1883, was released.

The year 1833 follows the Dutton family’s ancestors as they flee poverty and embark on a journey across the Great Plains.

Faith Hill and Billy Bob Thornton co-star alongside Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw in the new series.

Yellowstone airs on the Paramount Network every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Each episode of the show is available to stream the day after it airs.

The Paramount Network app, Hulu (plus) Live TV, Sling TV, or Youtube TV are all options for viewers.

Peacock TV offers previous seasons of the show to watch online.

Yellowstone’s fourth season premiered on November 7, 2021.

The network has yet to confirm a fifth season.

