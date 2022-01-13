Where did Zeke grow up in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Since the premiere of Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost, fans have been stunned.

Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) is facing double homicide charges, and Monet Tejada’s (Mary J Blige) life is in shambles as well.

Mecca (Daniel Sunjata), her high school sweetheart who also happens to be the Tejadas’ drug distributor, has rekindled their relationship.

Zeke (Daniel Bellomy) is Monet’s son, as fans have discovered.

To add to the confusion, Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon) was recently released from prison after a ten-year sentence.

Who raised Zeke and where did he grow up now that fans know the truth?

Monet has been on edge since her childhood sweetheart Mecca reappeared in her life at the start of Season 2.

“Let’s just say they had a relationship as teenagers, and he went off and became an international man of mystery, and now he’s come back into her life at the most inopportune time… it’s never a good time!” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp told TV Line.

The couple appeared to have rekindled their romance, which enticed fans.

However, they were surprised to learn that Monet’s nephew Zeke is actually her son, whom she had with Mecca before meeting Lorenzo.

Fans are now curious as to how and why she managed to keep this a secret for so long.

Monet did not show up for a game!

@STARZ is currently airing an all-new (hashtag)PowerGhost pic.twitter.com7P82rWSuxl

Zeke did not grow up in New York with his cousins and Monet, according to what we know so far.

“Zeke is their son, and Cane was born in 1999,” a fan explained to Express.

“This ain’t my mom house, can’t be knocking over trash cans,” she told Mecca before meeting Lorenzo.

Courtney Kemp, the Power Universe, has now revealed who raised Zeke.

Zeke was raised by Monet’s sister, Lena, according to her recent Instagram Live.

He’d been told his entire life that his father was incarcerated.

As it turns out,

