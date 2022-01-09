Where does Euphoria take place?

Euphoria was shot in the following locations.

On January 9, 2022, SEASON 2 of Euphoria will finally premiere.

The euphoric scenes in the drama-filled show were shot close to home.

With the assistance of Sony Pictures Studios, Euphoria was shot in Los Angeles, California.

Ulysses S Grant High School in Valley Glen was used to film Euphoria’s East Highland High School.

The business of Fezco and Ashtray was filmed at a dairy store on 9201 E Las Tunas Drive in Temple City.

The Travel Inn on 8525 Sepulveda Boulevard in North Hills was the location for Jules’ motel room scene with Nate’s father.

Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance is the location of the series’ shopping mall.

Pann’s Restaurant on La Tijera Boulevard in Los Angeles and Frank’s Restaurant and Coffee Shop on 916 W Olive Avenue in Burbank are two restaurants and diners.

A featured beach on the show was El Matador State Beach in Malibu.

The HBO drama is set to return on January 9, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST, with new episodes every week.

The series was supposed to begin filming in March 2020, but it was postponed due to pandemic restrictions and delays.

Zendaya, the star of Euphoria, shared a trailer for the show’s second season on Instagram on December 20, 2021, with the caption: “I know it’s been a long time, but we’ll see you January 9th.”

Fans who want to watch Euphoria online will need an HBO Max subscription.

The monthly fee is (dollar)9.99 with ads or (dollar)14.99 without ads.

You can also choose to pay on a yearly basis.