Where does Love It or List It take place?

Love It or List It was filmed in which locations?

Love It or List It, an HGTV home design show, originated in Canada.

Here’s everything we know about the show’s filming locations over the years.

Love It or List It was filmed for the first six years in Ontario, Canada, and its environs.

The show began filming in North Carolina in September 2014.

Hilary Farr, a Toronto-based interior designer, and David Visentin, a real estate agent from Southern Ontario, host the show.

Farr has homes in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, New York City, and Toronto, as well as Australia, England, and California.

A couple or family shows Hilary and David their current home at the start of a Love It or List It episode.

The homeowners’ wants and needs are then taken into consideration as Hilary redesigns their home while staying within their budget.

David looks for real estate listings that meet the needs and budgets of the homeowners.

The two then compete to persuade the homeowners to stay in their newly designed home or purchase a new one.

After the renovations are finished, Hilary shows off the “new” home, while David works with the owners to show them what an actual new home could offer them, despite Hilary’s changes.

The homeowners must then decide whether they want to “Love It” and stay in their renovated home, with Hilary successfully selling them on what they already have, or “List It” and move into a new home with David’s help.

Throughout the seasons, different supporting roles appear, with some Canadian designers and carpenters and others American.

Desta Ostapyk of HGTV’s My Parents House steps in as an assistant designer for the Canadian episodes.

Contractors Eddie Richardson and Fergus McLaren also appear in Canadian episodes.

Eric Eremita plays the role of general contractor in American episodes.

Hilary Farr is a home designer, TV personality, and former actor of British and Canadian descent.

Hilary’s mother was a world traveler and a home decorator, so she decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a designer.

Hilary appeared in many films and television shows during the 1970s and 1980s, including The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Hilary has a net worth of around (dollar)8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Hilary Farr’s Designs is owned by the 69-year-old designer.

