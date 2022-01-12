Where Does the Cast of the Fan-Favorite Mexican Telenovela ‘Rebelde’ Now Live?

Where Does the Cast of the Popular Mexican Telenovela ‘Rebelde’ Now Live?

Rebelde, the beloved Mexican teen telenovela, has been on the air for more than 17 years, and the nostalgia is stronger than ever.

The show’s popularity grew even more after Netflix announced that it had been renewed for a second season earlier this month.

The new version introduces a new batch of young aspiring musicians at Elite Way School (now dubbed EW), a prestigious boarding high school in Mexico City, while also touching on the events of the telenovela, which debuted in October.

4th of July, 2004

The eight-episode series includes scandalous storylines, music, and memorable fashion, just like the original.

In the 2000s version, six different students from all walks of life — Ma Colucci (Anah), Roberta Pardo Rey (Dulce Mara), Lupita Fernandez (Maite Perroni), Miguel Arango (Alfonso Herrera), Diego Bustamante (Christopher von Uckermann), and Giovanni Méndez Lopez (hristian Chávez) — joined forces to form the epic band.

In real life, the on-screen and real-life band became one of the best-selling Latin music artists, with hits like “Rebelde,” “Sálvame,” and “Sólo Quédate en Silencio.” They released nine studio albums, selling over 15 million records worldwide, and earning two Latin GRAMMY nominations, they became the most successful Latin pop group of all time before breaking up in 2009.

For the first time ever, the band’s entire discography was made available for streaming in 2020.

In addition, on Dec.

Anah, Christian, Maite, and Christopher reunited for a virtual concert on December 26 of that year, performing their greatest hits and iconic dance moves for fans.

“The live show was a fantastic experience.”

With all the changes in the world, it was difficult, but it was fun, and I love them,” Christopher told ET last year, before hinting at a reunion tour.

“To me, they’re like family, and it’s been a fantastic experience, with a tour planned for 2022.”

“We spoke with [Dulce], and she’ll be on the road with us.”

He continued, “She’s ecstatic.”

As the nostalgia fest continues and a possible tour is in the works, ET examines what each of the six bands has to offer.

