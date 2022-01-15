Where Have All the WB Hunks Gone? Joshua Jackson, Scott Speedman, Wesley Jonathan, and Others

Before it became The CW in 2006, The WB was a teen’s dream network, with tons of eye candy on all of its hit shows.

The WB was all about bringing the hottest actors to the forefront, from Summerland and Supernatural to What I Like About You and Charmed, and fans will never forget the hunky men who graced their TV screens on the channel.

Joshua Jackson, who played Pacey Witter on Dawson’s Creek for six seasons, understands that fans are still curious about his character’s fate after the show ended.

In fact, during a July 2021 interview, he revealed where he believes Pacey and onscreen girlfriend Joey Potter (Katie Holmes) are today.

“She went to Paris, he followed her, they went and had a lovely European life for a while and then eventually moved back home with a couple of kids,” the Dr. says.

At the time, Death actor told E!’s Daily Pop.

“Right now, I’m all about marriage and love, so yeah, I’m hoping for a good story.”

When Milo Ventimiglia played Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls in the early 2000s, he was a part of a WB love triangle.

The This Is Us star reflected on his character’s relationship with Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, in September 2021, saying the two’s relationship was “complicated.”

“I believe Jess and Rory were exactly what they needed at the time, but it didn’t work out.”

It’s fine if they went in different directions.

During an appearance on the podcast “I Am All In,” Ventimiglia said, “That’s kind of great.”

“I think what I liked about the two of them was that they kind of created their own world outside of whatever anyone wanted to put on them, and I think that’s pretty cool.”

“I think Jess and Rory really found their own world,” he continued.

And it went beyond their romantic relationship as teenagers to a true friendship as young adults.”

Women flocked to Barry Watson, who played Matt Camden on 7th Heaven, from afar and on set.

In October, he told Us Weekly exclusively.

