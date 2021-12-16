Where Have All the Winners of ‘The Voice’ Gone?

Since its debut in 2011, The Voice has wowed audiences with incredible talent from across the country, crowning 19 winners.

Carter Rubin, a New York native, wowed audiences with his singing abilities during season 19 of the NBC singing competition series, and saw coach Gwen Stefani win for the first time.

Rubin, who is only 15 years old, has a long career ahead of him, but he didn’t want to waste another second waiting to start living his dream.

In December 2020, he told TV Insider, “Well, Gwen has encouraged me to start writing some music, and that’s definitely what I plan on doing.”

“I have a few songs in a folder that I’d like to record.”

I’m excited to get back into the studio and start putting music out there for people to hear, and after COVID is over, I’d like to perform in front of live audiences again.”

Along with Danielle Bradbery and Brynn Cartelli, Rubin is one of the youngest people to ever win The Voice.

Bradbery was the winner in 2013, and Cartelli was the winner in 2018.

Following their appearance on the show, previous winners of The Voice have always gone on to achieve great success.

While that hasn’t changed since the first episode of the show, the all-star coaching staff has.

Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and CeeLo Green served as coaches on the first season of The Voice.

Except for Shelton, everyone has left since then.

Beginning in 2011, Levine served as a coach on The Voice for 16 seasons.

To the surprise of viewers, he announced that he would be leaving the show in 2019.

The following year, the Maroon 5 frontman revealed whether he’d ever consider returning to the show in an Instagram Q&A.

“Are you going to return to ‘The Voice’?” a fan inquired.

“No, thank you?” Levine replied.

A second fan inquired if Shelton was missed by the singer of “Girls Like You.”

“Blake who?” he joked, referring to his musical colleague and friend.

When asked which of Shelton’s albums is his “favorite,” Levine responded, “Who is this Blake you speak of?”

Levine’s team was only victorious three times during his time on the show.

Shelton holds the record for most team victories.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

‘The Voice’ Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now?