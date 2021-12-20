Where Have Fans of ‘Yellowstone’ Seen Isabel May Before?

Where Have ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Seen Isabel May From ‘1883’ Before?

The new Yellowstone prequel 1883, which stars a star-studded cast, is the latest project from creator Taylor Sheridan.

Country music superstars, an Oscar nominee, and two Oscar winners will star in the western.

Elsa Dutton, an ancestor of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, is played by a young actress named Isabel May.

May has been seen before by Yellowstone fans.

The main story of the Yellowstone series is about rancher John Dutton and the land that has been in his family for generations.

But, in the prequel 1883, viewers will learn how his ancestors came to own the Montana land that John would turn into the country’s largest ranch.

“1883 follows the Dutton family as they travel west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America,” according to a press release.

It’s a stark retelling of Western expansion as well as an in-depth study of one family fleeing poverty in America’s promised land — Montana.”

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star as James and Margaret Dutton, the great grandparents of Costner’s John Dutton, in 1883.

They are the family’s first settlers on the Montana land that will become the Yellowstone Ranch.

The patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family of Yellowstone are James and Margaret.

However, they will need someone to lead them to Montana.

Shea Brennan, who is played by Oscar nominee Sam Elliott, is the right person for the job.

Shea is a “tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past,” and he has “the herculean task of guiding the group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools,” according to the book.

The 1883 trailer also revealed that Oscar winners Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks will make cameo appearances in the prequel.

Marshal Jim Courtright will be played by Thornton, and a Union Army General will be played by Hanks.

While many of the adults in the cast are familiar faces, the younger cast members are newcomers.

Isabel May, who plays James and Margaret’s daughter Elsa, is one of them.

May is a 21-year-old Californian who made her acting debut in the series Young Sheldon in 2018, where she played Veronica Duncan for nine episodes.

May, on the other hand, is best known for her role in the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Alexa and Katie.

May starred as Katie Cooper for the entire three-season run of the show, which lasted 39 episodes.

May appeared in the film as well…

