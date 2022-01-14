Where have Neve Campbell and the rest of the original Scream cast gone since 1996?

Where are Neve Campbell and the other original Scream cast members now?

SCREAM is back with a brand-new installment in the cult classic franchise, and Friday’s new release features a number of familiar faces as well as a slew of newcomers.

Take a look at where the original 1996 cast – which includes Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox – is now, over two decades later, with the 2022 slasher sequel now in theaters.

The 48-year-old Canadian actress rose to prominence as Sidney, a high school student in the Scream franchise, which began in 1996.

Aside from the slasher series, in which masked Ghostface killers terrorize Sidney and her friends, Neve also starred in the popular family drama Party of Five from 1994 to 2000.

She most recently played LeAnn Harvey on Netflix’s House of Cards, and she also starred in the Disney(plus) musical drama Cloud, which was released last year.

She was married to Jeff Colt from 1995 to 1998 and to John Light from 2007 to 2011.

Neve, who is reprising her role in the new Scream film, now has two children with her partner, Ford v.

JJ Field, a Ferrari actor.

Skeet worked on films such as Jack Nicholson’s As Good As It Gets (1997), Matthew McConaughey’s The Newton Boys (1998), and Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Chill Factor (1999).

From 2006 to 2008, he was the executive producer of the CBS post-apocalyptic drama Jericho.

The 51-year-old is best known for his portrayal of FP Jones, Jughead Jones’ father, on The CW’s Riverdale, based on the Archie comics.

The actor, who has twins with ex-wife Georgina Cates and was previously married to Amelia Jackson-Gray, made headlines last year after a brief fling with Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale.

The 57-year-old, who is also reprising her role in Scream 5, began her career a few years before the first slasher film was released.

In 1994, she debuted as Monica Geller on the hit NBC sitcom Friends, and she stayed in the role until the show ended in 2004.

Cougar Town, starring Courteney Cox as a recently divorced woman learning to move forward, was a hit sitcom that aired on ABC and later TBS a few years later.

She married David Arquette, her Scream co-star, in 1999, and the couple had a daughter in 2004.

They divorced in 2013, almost ten years after they split up.

Aside from Courteney, David’s life after the first Scream was filled with, for one, more Screams, as he worked on all of…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.