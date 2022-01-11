Where Have ‘The Great British Bake Off’ Winners Edd Kimber, Nadiya Hussain, and Others Gone?

Where Have Edd Kimber, Nadiya Hussain, and Other ‘The Great British Bake Off’ Winners Gone Now?

Since its premiere on BBC Two in August 2010, The Great British Bake Off has crowned ten winners, and the show has managed to entice American viewers thanks to a deal with Netflix, which streams it in the US.

The endearing contestants, accomplished judges such as Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood (and later Prue Leith), as well as several wisecracking hosts such as Sue Perkins and Noel Fielding, were all instantly popular with the American audience.

Aside from popularizing terms like traybake and Victoria sponge, the show has permanently altered the culinary landscape and produced accomplished bakers like Edd Kimber and Nadiya Hussain.

Kimber, the first winner of the program, quit his job at a bank after winning in 2010 and hasn’t looked back.

Since his victory, he has published four cookbooks and is constantly posting photos of his latest culinary creations on his Instagram account, which has over 311,000 followers.

“I always say that [my life]changed in every way that I could hope for, in a good way.”

After his win in August 2015, he told Yorkshire Life, “I had a job that I didn’t really like and I felt very stuck in a rut.”

“So, for me, doing the show was always about attempting to turn baking into a career and a way of life.”

The important thing is that I’ve been able to do it every day since.

“I’ve been given incredible opportunities.”

“I went on the show a little shy and with a little low confidence, and the show kind of beats that out of you,” Kimber explained.

It gave me a boost personally, but I also believe it helped me realize that I was probably better at baking than I thought I was… It helps your ego a little bit.

“Actually, I think I can do this job,” I reasoned.

GBBO was life-changing for Hussain, a fan favorite.

Even though she struggled with some of the weekly challenges, the UK native’s hard work, as well as her perseverance and positive attitude, were noticed by viewers.

Aside from co-starring with a famous royal couple in the A Berry Royal Christmas special in.

