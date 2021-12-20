Where Have the Winners of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Been?

America’s Got Talent, created by Simon Cowell, premiered on NBC in June 2006, just as the show was set to premiere in the United Kingdom.

While the contestants and their abilities vary from season to season, they aren’t the only variable.

Regis Philbin hosted the reality competition series at first, with judges David Hasselhoff, Brandy Norwood, and Piers Morgan.

After the first season, Philbin was replaced by Jerry Springer, and Norwood stepped down to be replaced by Sharon Osbourne.

Cowell, Howard Stern, Howie Mandell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, and Sofia Vergara have all served as judges over the years.

Nick Cannon took over as host at the start of season 4 and remained in charge until the end of season 11.

He announced his departure from the show in 2017 after making a racially insensitive joke about it on a Showtime stand-up special.

“I was supposed to be punished for making a joke… My soul won’t let me do business with companies that try to suppress free speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices.”

“This isn’t the first time executives have tried to ‘put me in my place’ for allegedly unruly behavior,” the Masked Singer host wrote on Facebook at the time.

“I’m not going to put up with it.”

My moral principles will easily let go of the millions of dollars hanging over my head.”

Seasons 12 and 13 were hosted by Tyra Banks, with Terry Crews taking over for season 14 and remaining the host ever since.

There was also a lot of drama behind the scenes with the judges.

After only one season, Union and Hough announced their departures in 2019.

The Being Mary Jane actress claimed she was subjected to racist comments on set, including being told her hairstyles were “too black” for the show’s audience.

The network issued a statement at the time, stating that it “takes any issues on set seriously” and that it was investigating the situation.

An investigation was launched by NBC, Fremantle, and Syco to look into her concerns, but there was no evidence that the environment was not inclusive.

She told Variety about her time on the show, “I didn’t feel like myself.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Winners: Where Are They Now?