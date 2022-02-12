Where Is Anna Sorokin (AKA Delvey) Now? ‘Inventing Anna’: Where Is Anna Sorokin (AKA Delvey) Today?

Where Is Anna Sorokin (AKA Delvey) Now?

Viewers binge-watching Netflix’s latest true crime series, Inventing Anna, may be wondering where Anna Sorokin (Delvey) is now in the year 2022.

Julia Garner of Ozark stars in the nine-episode dramatization as the 22-year-old Russian-born German woman who defrauded banks, hotels, and New York City social elites from 2013 to 2017.

The following is an update on Anna Sorokin’s whereabouts at the time of the Netflix and Shondaland release of Inventing Anna in February.

November 11th, 2022

The true story of Anna Sorokin is told in Netflix’s Inventing Anna.

She first visited the United States in 2013 for Fashion Week, fell in love with the city, and decided to stay.

Sorokin made up a new name, Anna Delvey, and a new life for himself.

She pretended to be a 60-million-dollar German heiress.

The Inventing Anna trailer shows journalist Vivian Kent (portrayed by Anna Chlumsky) visiting Anna Sorokin in prison to hear her story, which is based on a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler titled “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People.”

Anna Sorokin is still in prison in 2022, but her current detention is not part of her grand larceny sentence.

Sorokin was convicted of grand larceny in the second degree, attempted grand larceny, and theft of services by a grand jury on April 19, 2019.

Sorokin had already completed two years of her four to twelve-year sentence for the crimes at the time.

On February 1, the state of New York released Sorokin from prison on good behavior.

After nearly four years in prison, he will be released on November 11, 2021.

She began tweeting and posting to her Twitter and Instagram followers right away.

Sorokin shared images from a documentary about her life that she was working on.

The posts included evidence that paparazzi followed her around New York, photographing her and inquiring about her plans.

Only six weeks later, Sorokin was arrested again by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying her visa in the United States.

She stayed there until she was deported back to Germany.

Julia Garner paid a visit to Anna Sorokin in prison in order to prepare for her role in Netflix’s Inventing Anna.

Anna Sorokin has not yet been deported by the United States government.

On February, she gave her followers an update.

2nd, 2022

Sorokin is still being held by ICE as of that date, according to Insider.

She is currently being held in the Orange County jail in upstate New York.

