Where is Bonnaroo 2022 and who will be performing at the music festival?

BONNAROO is an annual music festival in which the best musicians from around the world perform.

Fans are curious about the location and timing of Bonnaroo 2022.

From June 16 to 19, 2022, Bonnaroo will take place in Manchester, Tennessee.

The festival runs from Thursday to Sunday, with daily special performances.

Because Bonnaroo 2021 was canceled due to Hurricane Ida flooding, fans are looking forward to this year’s music festival.

According to Bonnaroo, here is the full list of performers for each day of the festival.

PLUS! Jack Antonoff’s 1984 SuperJam

The Bonnaroo website is where you can buy tickets for the music festival.

To enhance your experience, you can choose from a variety of packages and add-ons.

Hotel and travel accommodations are included in some packages.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the US Sun team?

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.