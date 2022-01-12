Where is Dancing On Ice 2022 being filmed, and how can I purchase tickets to the live shows?

It won’t be long before the new series of Dancing on Ice airs on ITV in 2022.

But where will it be shot? Here’s the scoop on the 2022 season…

Dancing On Ice was first broadcast on ITV in 2006, and it was shot on the George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire.

However, since the show’s return in 2018, it has been filmed at RAF Bovingdon in Hertfordshire, on a purpose-built rink.

“Yes, it has ice in the center and there is a competition,” host Philip Schofield said of the set.

“There’s a new studio, and Jayne and Chris are on the jury, so our professional dancers can choreograph.”

Yes, tickets to see Dancing on Ice live are available, but they aren’t easy to come by.

“We try to be as fair as we can about issuing the tickets,” SRO audiences, the company that usually distributes audience tickets, says on their website.

Successful applicants are chosen at random from the pool of applicants.

We plan to send tickets to successful applicants via email as soon as possible.”

Production tickets (allocated by the production company to friends and family of the team), Priority tickets (to people who have a priority note to use from SRO), and Regular tickets are the three types of tickets listed on the website.

For more information and to apply for tickets to the live show, visit this page.

The following are the 12 confirmed Dancing on Ice 2022 contestants:

On Sunday, January 16 at 6.30pm, ITV will premiere Dancing on Ice.

For ten weeks, the series will air at the same time every week.

On the ITV Hub, viewers will be able to catch up on previous episodes.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are reprising their roles as hosts of the hit show.

Returning judge Ashley Banjo will be joined by head judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the judging panel in 2022.

Oti Mabuse, who is a strict professional, will also be a new judge on the panel.