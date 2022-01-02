Where is Hermione? The ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Shows Emma Roberts Instead of Emma Watson in a Vintage Photo

Where is Hermione Granger? The ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Shows Emma Roberts Instead of Emma Watson in a Vintage Photo

This is a case of misidentification.

In the new special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, HBO Max accidentally used a photo of actress Emma Roberts instead of Hermione Granger actress Emma Watson.

Watson, 31, discussed her childhood memories of the magical franchise in the Potter reunion, which started streaming on Saturday, January 1.

The star was just a child whose parent read her the books before she was cast as the brightest witch of her generation.

“I’m guessing I’d have been around the age of eight.”

That’s when I believe the first one was released.

As a photo of Roberts, now 30, was shown on the reunion special cameras, the Perks of Being a Wallflower star told the reunion special cameras, “It became, like, our family thing.”

“My father used to do all the voices, and my brother and I were completely enthralled.”

We’d just pleading with him to keep going.”

The photo was quickly shared by fans on social media.

While many blogs and fan sites have claimed that the photo shows the Brown University alum, an almost decade-old Instagram post from the Holidate star indicates that she is the one photographed.

Roberts captioned the February 2012 photo, “Minnie mouse ears!”

The Roberts are unlikely to have shared a photo of someone else without explanation.

“We all here because we saw this picture in the Harry Potter reunion?” one commenter asked, as the Scream Queens alum’s post was flooded with new comments.

The streaming platform was tagged by another user.

“@hbomax, how’s it going!?” they asked on Twitter.

“Emma’s multiverse,” another joked.

Return to Hogwarts marked the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter series.

The “Golden Trio” was joined by Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) for the first time in public.

The three reunited on the film set in Watford, England, for the New Year’s Day special, and they had a chance to talk about things they never talked about as kids, such as when the Little Women star was on the verge of leaving Hogwarts.

Grint said to Watson, “You were thinking about pulling out.”

“I’ve never told you about it.”

She confirmed that she was having second thoughts just before the release of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Where’s Hermione? ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Mistakenly Shows Emma Roberts in Vintage Photo Instead of Emma Watson