Where Is Kendra Wilkinson From ‘Girls Next Door’ Now?

Hugh Hefner lived a life that most of us can only imagine, spending his days at the Playboy Mansion in California, partying and cuddling up to beautiful women.

During the filming of the reality series The Girls Next Door in 2005, television viewers got an inside look at life on the iconic estate.

As the show’s star, Kendra Wilkinson became a household name and went on to star in a slew of other reality shows, but what is she up to now?

After Holly Madison revealed their friendship—or lack thereof—former (hashtag)GirlsNextDoor star Kendra Wilkinson responded with a clapback. https:t.co4scGyQX4L8pic.twitter.comDQ1uAqblwT

Wilkinson and Playboy models Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, who were all girlfriends of the media mogul, starred in the unique reality series.

The Girls Next Door was a reality series that aired on E! from 2005 to 2010 and was about “the secret side of an American legend and the fabled home that has captivated the imagination of millions,” according to IMDb.

Wilkinson first met Hefner “when she worked as a painted naked model at his 78th birthday bash,” according to E! Online. She was only 19 years old at the time.

Hefner approached her shortly after she moved into the Playboy Mansion and asked her to participate in the reality show.

She agreed on the condition that she would not be depicted negatively.

According to MSN, Wilkinson admitted that the three women of The Girls Next Door were never friends in an interview with Andy Cohen on For Real: The Story of Reality TV.

“You saw us together on camera, and it was the trio,” she explained.

We’d just disappear into our own little world when we weren’t on camera.

We just never got along.”

Ken Burns, the executive producer of The Girls Next Door, revealed that Madison and Marquardt were unhappy with Wilkinson getting so much airtime.

“I tried really hard to give each of the three girls equal time,” he explained, “but the fact that Kendra was the gift that kept on giving drove them crazy.”

You were going to get great television whenever you turned the camera on her, and the other girls felt they had to work harder for it.”

Madison and Wilkinson have had a public feud for quite some time…

