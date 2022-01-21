Where Is the Civil Rights Memorial in the ABC Series ‘Women of the Movement’ Shown?

Many viewers want to know where the Civil Rights Memorial is after watching the limited series Women of the Movement on ABC, which was produced by Jay-Z and Will Smith.

The historical drama depicts Emmett Till’s (Cedric Joe) lynching, which sparked the civil rights movement.

The drama tells the true story from the perspective of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who is played by Adrienne Warren of Women of the Movement.

In the final moments of the film, viewers see her in 1989 at the dedication of the Civil Rights Memorial, which bears Emmett’s name in perpetuity.

An older Mamie Till-Mobley (Gloria Bankston) runs her fingers across Medgar Evers’ name, which is inscribed on the Civil Rights Memorial, in the final minutes of Women of the Movement.

He was a civil rights leader who was assassinated on June 12, 1963, as portrayed by Tongayi Chirisa in the ABC series.

In 1954, Evers was appointed to the NAACP’s Mississippi field office.

He also worked for TRM Howard’s Magnolia Mutual Life Insurance Company as a salesman.

Evers worked on numerous cases to integrate school systems and universities following the Supreme Court’s 1954 decision to desegregate schools.

After his involvement in the investigation into the assassination of Emmett Till, he rose to prominence.

Evers and his wife lived in Mound Bayou, Mississippi, the same town as T R M Howard (portrayed by Alex Désert in Women of the Movement).

Evers was assassinated by Byron De La Beckwith on June 21, 1963.

He was rushed to a local hospital in Jackson, but was initially denied admission due to his race.

Evers was eventually admitted after his family explained who he was, but he died 50 minutes later.

Carolyn Bryant, a 'Women of the Movement,' told a journalist the truth; 'They're all dead now anyway,' she said.



The Civil Rights Memorial was dedicated on May 5, 1989 by the Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery, Alabama.

It’s at 400 Washington Avenue in Birmingham, Alabama.

The granite fountain bears the names of 40 civil rights martyrs, including Emmett Till.

The monument was designed by Maya Lin, who was inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Visitors are encouraged to “continue to march for racial equity and social justice” at the memorial, which honors those who died in the movement.

"Until justice is served as swiftly as the waters, and…

