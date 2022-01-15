Where the cast of Fresh Meat is now after ten years – from co-star breakups to Hollywood roles and dating Tom Hiddleston

Where the Fresh Meat cast is now, ten years later – from co-star breakups to Hollywood roles and Tom Hiddleston dating

Fresh Meat is celebrating its tenth anniversary this weekend, which is difficult to believe.

The hilarious comedy followed Vod, Oregon, Josie, Kingsley, JP, and Howard, six very different students who were forced to live together off-campus at the fictional Manchester Medlock University.

Fresh Meat, created by Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain of Peep Show, depicted the unlikely housemates partying and dating without much study.

The cast included a mix of well-known actors, such as Jack Whitehall and Joe Thomas from The Inbetweeners, as well as relative newcomers, many of whom have gone on to achieve great success.

The six main cast members have landed some big jobs since the show ended in 2016 after four seasons, even breaking into Hollywood and enjoying romances with A-list actors.

We take a look at where the Fresh Meat cast is right now.

Fans adored Vod, played by Zawe Ashton.

She seemed to be more interested in drinking and drugs than actual work, and she was always carefree, until it became clear that she had worked hard to get her university spot and was afraid of failure.

Zawe’s career has exploded since Fresh Meat.

She starred in The Handmaid’s Tale, played the lead in the Netflix horror Velvet Buzzsaw, and will play a villain in the upcoming comic book film The Marvels.

After appearing in the London stage show Betrayal together as a married couple, Zawe has been dating Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston since 2019.

They now share a home in Atlanta.

Melissa, a literature student, used the nickname Oregon to disguise the fact that she came from a wealthy family when she first started university.

She had an affair with Professor Shales, her sleazy lecturer, but she was a huge fan of his wife Jean and began dating their son Dylan.

After dumping him, the political activist became president of the Student Union, but he was stalked by Shales.

Charlotte Ritchie was relatively unknown when she appeared on Fresh Meat, but she was cast as Nurse Barbara Gilbert in Call The Midwife in 2015.

Her character was tragically killed off in 2018 when she died of septicaemia caused by meningitis, which left fans devastated.

Charlotte has since starred in the BBC’s hit comedy Ghosts, as well as Netflix’s Feel Good, in which she co-starred with Mae Martin.

Off-screen, Charlotte and Mae have been linked, but neither has confirmed or denied it.

Josie appeared to be a shy Welsh girl, but she was foul-mouthed and irritable.

After showing up drunk and drilling through a…

