Featuring a wide heel and squared toe, Wandler’s ‘Isa’ boots are made in Italy from butter-soft leather. The olive hue will complement everything in your wardrobe, from denim to neutrals.

net-aporter.com

In a similar khaki colourway but with contrasting block heels and exaggerated stitching detail, these boots are remarkably similar but at a fraction of the price (were £89, now £35).

topshop.com