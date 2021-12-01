Where to find your most played artist and song stats, as well as UK data, in Spotify Wrapped 2021.

Where to find your most played artist and song stats, as well as UK data, according to Spotify Wrapped 2021.

Wrapped is only available through the Spotify app and shows users their listening habits over the past year.

Spotify’s ever-popular Spotify Wrapped feature has been re-launched for 2021, though many users are having trouble accessing it right now.

While some have been posting their most-streamed artists and songs on social media, there have also been thousands of angry comments from those who have been unable to see their results.

The Spotify Wrapped website states that “2021 Wrapped is ready” and directs users to their Spotify app to see it.

It should be visible on your home page.

Keep checking back if it hasn’t appeared yet.

You’ll be able to see information like your most-played songs and artists, how long you’ve listened for, your genre preferences, and your favorite podcasts once you have access.

Wrapped is a more general feature that includes playlists of the year’s most-streamed songs, which can be accessed both online and through the app.

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper, was the most popular artist in 2021, with his songs being streamed over 9.1 billion times.

In 2020, the reggaeton artist also won the title of most-streamed artist of the year, becoming the first non-English language act to do so.

Thanks to her two rerecorded albums, Fearless and Red, Taylor Swift came in second.

BTS, whose hits include ‘Butter,’ came in third.

Drake and Justin Bieber came after them.

The most-streamed song of the year was Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s Licence,” which was played over 1.1 billion times.

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” by Lil Nas X came in second.

With “Stay,” Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI came in third, followed by another Rodrigo hit, “Good 4 U.”

“Levitating” by Dua Lipa rounded out the top five.

Rodrigo had the most popular album of the year, which was her debut, Sour.

Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa, Justice by Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran’s and Doja Cat’s Planet Her also made the top five.

“If 2020 was the year that turned the world upside down, 2021 was the year that turned everything upside down,” Spotify said.

How to see Spotify Wrapped 2021: Where to get your most played artist and song stats and UK data explained