Where to See Barack Obama’s 2021 Favorite Films, including “West Side Story” and “The Last Duel”

Former President Barack Obama releases a list of his favorite films and television shows every year.

He always shows a diverse selection of films from a variety of genres so that everyone can enjoy something.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has made 2021 an unusual year for film.

The art of filmmaking, on the other hand, is still very much alive.

Here’s where you can see each of Obama’s top films from the year.

Obama’s top movies of 2021 feature a diverse range of genres, from independent films to foreign films to Hollywood studio releases.

Movies like West Side Story and Passing are much more accessible than Drive My Car.

This year, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi has two films out.

It revolves around a widowed actor and director whose life is turned upside down when a 20-year-old chauffeur begins driving him to and from work.

Drive My Car is currently showing in a select number of theaters.

Summer of Soul is a music documentary about the legendary Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969.

The festival honors African American music and culture while also encouraging Black pride and integration.

Hulu has a streaming version of Summer of Soul available.

The film is based on the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name.

It looks at a different perspective on William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Tony and Mara develop a forbidden love, but they are from opposing sides of a teen street gang.

In theaters all over the world, West Side Story is currently playing.

The film The Power of the Dog follows a charismatic rancher who intimidates everyone he meets.

His more respectable brother marries a woman and adopts her child.

The rancher dislikes them at first, but soon develops an unexpected bond with them.

Netflix has a streaming version of The Power of the Dog.

Pig is a truffle hunter who lives a solitary existence.

His beloved foraging pig has been kidnapped, and he must track down the kidnappers to reclaim his companion.

Pig is currently available on Hulu.

Digital retailers such as Amazon, Vudu, and Apple TV also have the film available to rent or buy.

When a couple of old high school friends happen to run into each other in public, the passing picks up.

As they grew into adulthood, pursuing entirely different lives, their rekindled friendship unravels both of their realities.

Netflix has a streaming version of Passing available.

Paul Schrader’s newest film is The Card Counter.

